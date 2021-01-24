Camp Cadet 2021 canceled by PSP due to COVID-19 pandemic

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, State Police Troop C in Ridgway has canceled the 2021 Camp Cadet and Sunny Day Camp programs.

To ensure the health and safety of participants, state police personnel, and other volunteers, Troop C said the camps will not be rescheduled for this year, but they anticipate returning to a normal camp schedule in 2022.

“We thank you for your continues interest in our camp programs and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these cancelations may have caused,” Troop C said in a release.

