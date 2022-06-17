BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Anderson outside Tyrone is making updates and improvements to its facilities and grounds to continue to be a place to gather in central Pennsylvania.

The camp recently added new walking trails, equipment and heating systems in its dining hall.

The Camp Anderson Association, the camp’s non-profit owner, also plans to install a new sewage system to complement its public restrooms.

“It’s something that we’ve wanted to provide for the area because of what this place is and what it means to us,” corporation President Brian Bressler said. “We just want to make sure the public has a place to go and can enjoy.”

The non-profit purchased the camp from the Boy Scouts of America almost six years ago, and Vice President Cummins McNitt credits the community and volunteers for turning it into a camp for more than just scout troops, as they now host weddings, group trainings and more.

“People came up, [and] they stepped up to the plate to help us get this camp back in our control,” McNitt said. “We didn’t want it to turn into a hunting camp for somebody. We think that this is a resource that needs to be available for not just young, but old alike.”

McNitt says the association often spends more than it makes, and that donations are vital in keeping the camp up to date and growing.

You can donate on Camp Anderson’s website. It also provides annual or lifelong membership options that include access to select events, corporation updates, committee opportunities and more.

The Camp Anderson Association owned the land until 1985 when a long civil dispute gave the campgrounds to the Boy Scouts.

The corporation did not end, however, when it lost the camp. Instead, it waited for an opportunity to buy it back, and it did in 2016 when Boy Scouts decided to put it up for sale.

McNitt says that although they still hold scout events, Camp Anderson is for the whole central Pennsylvania community.

“I know the people, especially folks that have been here a long time, they still see us as a scout camp,” McNitt said. “And we do provide those services, but we’re not a scout camp. We’re private, non-profit.”

He does, however, emphasize the history of scouts at the camp.

“There’s still strong [scout] connections, and we want those to remain, but we also want to open our doors up to everyone who needs an experience like this.”