Cameron, Somerset counties now under stay-home order from Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has added seven more counties to his order to stay at home as the new virus expands its reach and Pennsylvania reports another big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Wolf is telling residents of Lebanon, Franklin, Somerset, Lawrence, Cameron, Crawford and Forest counties to stay home at least through April 30.

The order now includes these 33 counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Somerset, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

The Department of Health reported over 750 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 4,800. There were 14 new deaths for a statewide toll of 63.