Cameron County to host car cruise and firework show

CAMERON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– A car cruise will be coming to Cameron County at the Emporium Food Market on July 2 at 7 p.m.

The cruise will begin at 8:30 as the vehicles will go to Emporium Secondaries and then turn around to arrive back at either the Emporium Food Market or the parking lot at Keystone Automatic Technologies.

Along with the cruise guests will be able to enjoy food, music and a fireworks show at the parking lot of Caldwell Corporation located across from Keystone Automatic Technologies.

Admission is free for all who wish to attend.

To find out more about this event visit Cameron County Chamber of Commerce’s website.