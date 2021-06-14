Cameron County School District holding summer learning program

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cameron County School District will host a summer learning program this summer for students in the district entering grades 1-6 during the 2021-22 school year.

The Woodland Elementary Summer Learning Program will take place from July 26 to Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. Registration is due by July 2. The summer learning program will focus on math and reading skills, according to the district.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for students who attend at no charge. School bus transportation can also be provided for any students who are interested.

HOW TO REGISTER

Registration can be filled out through an online Google form. When filling out the form, parents should fill out the following:

Child’s first and last name

Home phone number

The grade your child will be entering during the 2021-22 school year

Whether or not your child will need bus transportation

Face covering mandates will be in place during the summer learning program as required. For more information on other programs hosted by the district, visit the Cameron County School District website.