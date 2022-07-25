CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man from Cameron County is behind bars after he sexually abused a seven-year-old boy in the summer of 2012, according to the charges filed by state police.

State police said that it was sometime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. when Peter Farren, 50, of Emporium sexually abused the boy at a residence along Tannery Heights Road in Shippen Township sometime in summer 2012.

In an interview with the boy in May, state police were told that the sexual abuse happened when he went to Farren’s room to ask if he could play video games, but he ended up walking in on Farren masturbating.

When Farren was interviewed by state police he originally denied that the boy touched him at all, but he reportedly then admitted to unzipping his pants, exposing his genitals and had the boy touch him inappropriately for ten seconds, state police noted.

Farren faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and endangering the welfare of children charges.

Farren is currently lodged in Cameron County Prison unable to post his $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for August 11.