CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new turf football field is on the agenda for the Cameron County Area School District’s school board meeting.

This is not the first time this has appeared on the agenda, but now more than ever board member and assistant football coach Jeremiah Fragale say this is the best time.

The project will cost upwards of $1.1 million and according to Fragale, is a step in the right direction to finding a balance between education and sports programs.

“One of the things that the community would really like to have is a balance in education and with their sporting programs here at the school,” Fragale said.

Multiple sports teams will benefit from the new field including soccer, baseball, football, and youth sports programs. It will also allow an added bonus of being able to host playoff events.

“If we host playoff games, it’s going to bring so many people into the area,” Fragale said. “We’re gonna bring money into the community, the playoffs will bring lots of people, during halftime they get hungry that building down there is the concession stand and we can fill that up pretty good which will help our band boosters.”

Their current field has drainage issues and when it floods it causes event cancellations. The new field can help keep games scheduled as well as cut maintenance costs.

“Some of the maintenance costs we don’t have to worry about,” Fragale said. “There is no more grass cutting if we have turf out there.”

When Jeremiah put in for the school board he wanted to make sure the kids know that the board is for them first.

“We need to be here for the kids first,” Fragale said. “We’ve spent a lot of money on education, we came out and got a lot of Promethean boards almost 40 throughout the school. So I feel when I put in for school board I wanted to add balance and some of my balance is right here and this is the way I’m showing it. As far as giving some to the extracurricular for mind and body as well as inside the classroom.”

The school board meeting will be at the Cameron County High School library, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.