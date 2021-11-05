Cameron County library invites kids to partake in Cards for Troops

CAMERON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ)– The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library will be handing out take-home craft kits for kids to join in making Cards for Troops.

The kits come with a blank card, custom messages you can add, stickers and other supplies needed for the children to make cards for the troops serving abroad.

Craft kits can be picked up at the library until Nov. 30 and in order for the cards to be included in the Emporium’s Military Christmas Boxes they have to be returned to the library by Dec. 6

For more details contact the library at 814-486-8011.