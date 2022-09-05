CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Barbecue competitors and bike riders from across the United States are coming to Cameron County on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The annual gravel grinder race and BBQ competition are planned for the 24. The All Fired Up Kickin Ash BBQ Competition sponsored by the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries. The registration fee is $50 and competitors are requested to cook for a crowd.

Saturday morning bike riders will head on to trails in the county. The Sinnemahone Gravel Grinder utilizes trails in Elk State Forest and the West Creek Recreational Trail. Registered riders select the length of the course. A 14-mile ride is completed on the WCRT.

The most adventurous course is 55 miles and starts in Emporium and riders travel through Sinnemahoning State Park and return. Registration is open until Friday at noon the day before the race. Online forms are available at www.bikereg.com, or www.runsignup.com.

Chamber executive director Tina Solak explained the appeal that the events have.

“This competition is not only for a trophy and bragging rights, but so the competitors can make money selling to a crowd of hungry bbq lovers,” Solak said.

Competitors can enter as many categories as they wish. They range from desserts to pulled pork. A mystery meat competition guarantees the winner $500. The chamber staff selects the meat which is then given to the competitors Friday night. In the past rabbit, duck and salmon have been the mystery.

The chamber website offers the Entry Form online, but it must be mailed to the county chamber. Entries can also be accepted over the phone at the chamber office. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 21.