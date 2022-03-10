CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The chief of the Renovo Fire Department was arrested and charged after police said he was driving an ambulance while under the influence of alcohol.

Jimmy Ray Risley, 64, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, among other reckless driving offenses.

Police said that Risley was driving the ambulance to St. Marys hospital, with a patient, around 6:40 p.m on Jan. 26. When preparing to pull over the ambulance in Gibson Township, police said they observed it cross over the center line 27 times, the white lane 10 times, and was in the other lane three times.

After being pulled over, Risley was visibly nervous and had bloodshot eyes, according to police. The police officer who pulled Risley over could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. After the officer asked Risley about the condition of the patient, he replied with “not stable”, however, the officer observed the patient was stable and communicating.

The officer completed a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested and transported to Penn Highlands Elk hospital. Police said he refused to have his blood drawn for a blood alcohol test.

Risley had his preliminary hearing on March 10 and waived his charges. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment on March 22 at 9 a.m.