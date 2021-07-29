Cameron County fair to kick off Aug. 1

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021 Cameron County Fair will be held from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 in Emporium.

The theme for this year is “Making Memories, One Fair at a Time.” The fairgrounds are located at 1043 Rich Valley Road. According to the fair’s website, the first fair was held around 1901.

There will be several events scheduled, including performances from local artists, contests and exhibits.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

AUG. 2

EMERGENCY VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION

5 p.m. – Tractor Parade through downtown Emporium to the fairgrounds

6 p.m. – Official Opening and Dedication of the 2021 Cameron County Fair

6:30 p.m. – Rock-N-Roll Pet Store

7:00 p.m. – A New Legacy on Stage

AUG. 3

SMALL BUSINESS APPRECIATION NIGHT

5 p.m. – Fair opens

5 p.m. – Weapon throwing with Invictus, Inc.

6:30 p.m. – Bwana Jim (2 shows)

8 p.m. – Cameron County’s Got Talent

AUG. 4

5TH ANNUAL JAN HAMPTON CONSERVATION EVENT

5 p.m. – Fair opens

6 p.m. – Many events being held by CCOYA and the Turkey Federation that will educate everyone on conservation

7 p.m. – Howard Mincone, strolling entertainment

7 to 10 p.m. – Mike Echo on stage

AUG. 5

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

5 p.m. – Fair opens

5 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament

5:30 p.m. – 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

6 p.m. – Tug-of-War Sponsored by Smoker Logging

6:30 p.m. – Redneck Games, including Milk Chugging, Root Beer Chugging

7 p.m. – Howard Mincone, strolling entertainment

7 p.m. – Nail Driving Contest

7:30 p.m. – Pizza Eating Contest

7 to 10 p.m. – Movie Night on the stage

AUG. 6

FAMILY NIGHT

5 p.m. – Fair opens

6:30 p.m. – Beautiful Baby Contest Winner to be announced

7 p.m. – Coronation ceremonies

7 p.m. – Howard Mincone, strolling entertainment

7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. – Karaoke with the Royalty following the coronation

Karaoke DJ: Biggie Entertainment

8 p.m. – Basket Bonanza Winners announced

9 p.m. – BEAVER HALL CLOSES FOR 2021 FAIR

AUG. 7

8:30 a.m.– 17th annual Harvey Gribble Memorial horseshoe tournament

9 a.m to 12 p.m.– Pick up competitive exhibits–Please be prompt

Noon- 2021 Cameron County Fair officially closed