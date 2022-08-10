CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cameron County Fair is back and in full swing.

The fair began Monday, August 8th, and runs until Saturday, August 13th. With many events for kids as well as a celebrity goat milking contest, it is a family fun event.

“This year we’re offering a nerf battle in the corral, For the kids, we have extra ammo so they can bring their nerf guns and shoot at each other I guess. The other thing, tomorrow night is gonna be pretty special, tomorrow night we have a celebrity goat milking contest,” Fair President Pat Kempher said.

Here is a list of the weeks remaining events:

Thursday, August 11, 2022 MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT Military Appreciation Night with displays and events to honor our veterans and active military personnel. Don’t forget to get your free funnel cake or Oreos as a gift from us. 5:00 p.m. Fair opens 5:30 p.m. 14th Annual Chili Cook-Off Judging 6:00 p.m. Chili Cook-off Sale 6:30 p.m. Power Wheels Demo Derby

sponsored by Reid’s Auto Sales & Service 7:00 p.m. Howard Mincone strolling entertainment 7:00 p.m. “Celebrity” Goat Milking Competition 7:30 p.m. Nail Driving Contest 8:30 p.m. Movie Night on the stage

Friday, August 12, 2022

FAMILY NIGHT

5:00 p.m. Fair opens

6:30 p.m. Beautiful Baby Contest Winner to be announced

7:00 p.m. Coronation ceremonies

7:00 p.m. Howard Mincone strolling entertainment

7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Karaoke with the Royalty following the coronation

Karaoke DJ: Biggie Entertainment

8:00 p.m. Basket Bonanza Winners announced

9:00 p.m. BEAVER HALL CLOSES FOR 2022 FAIR

Saturday, August 13, 2022

8:30 a.m. 18th annual Harvey Gribble Memorial horseshoe tournament

9:00-noon Pick up competitive exhibits–Please be prompt

9:30 a.m. Corn Hole Tournament

Noon- 2022 Cameron County Fair officially closed

8:00 p.m. Community Movie

sponsored by L&M Lumber

You can check out the Cameron County Fair Facebook page for more information.