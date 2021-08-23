Cameron County artist to donate proceeds to ambulance association

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Artist, John Sidelinger, announced that he will donate proceeds from the sale of his artwork to the Cameron County Ambulance Association to assist with funding.

Sidelinger expressed concern for the limited funding that the ambulance service and staff receive for their ongoing efforts to serve the community. To help this, he approached the chamber with the idea of donating all proceeds to the organization through Sept. 30 during the elk rut period.

The Cameron County Ambulance executive director, Tonyia Wennin expressed appreciation, noting there are numerous items used on calls that are not reimbursed by insurance companies.

Sidelinger specializes in wildlife and paintings of commonly found zoo animals such as portraits of gorillas, tigers, lions and other inhabitants.

Originals of his work can be purchased at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is also open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.