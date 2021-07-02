Cameron Co. automotive supplier to close doors in the upcoming year

CAMERON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) will be closing its doors in Cameron County in the upcoming 12 to 18 months.

AAM is a global automotive supplier that deals with designing and manufacturing technology to install in cars that make them safer and more efficient for drivers. The company has experience with working with Chrysler, Ford, Honda and others.

According to a Facebook post by the Cameron County Commissioners/Elections, American Axle & Manufacturing(AAM) will be closing the doors of its Emporium location within the upcoming 12 to 18 months.

In order to help workers ousted by the closure, the Cameron County Commissioners are contacting the Governor’s Action Team along with reaching out to State and Federal Representatives.