HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has updated its drought map to include three WTAJ counties in the ‘drought watch’ status.

While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, , BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough (Cameron County) are specifically asking their residents/customers.

Driftwood Borough took to its Facebook page seven weeks ago to ask for voluntary restrictions from citizens.

“REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY WATER REDUCTION– Due to the drier than normal conditions in Cameron County, the Driftwood Water Company is asking all of our customers to voluntarily reduce the amount of water usage on a daily basis. Right now, we have water in the reservoir but without any foreseeable rain in the future, this could be changed to mandatory conservation of water. Don’t leave water running.”

While no counties in the commonwealth are in warning or emergency, more than half have been entered into the ‘drought watch’ status that includes Cameron, Centre, and Clearfield Counties.

Drought watch and warning declarations are determined by the Coordinator and other DEP staff, with support of the Drought Task Force. Drought emergency declarations follow a similar process and are given final approval by the Governor.

