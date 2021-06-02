Applications open for Cameron County Recreation Advisory Board

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Cameron County have been invited by Cameron County Commissioners and the Cameron County Recreation Director to apply to become a member of the Cameron County Recreation Advisory Board.

The main purpose of the advisory board is to provide positive and constructive advice on the direction of Cameron County Recreation. They will meet six times a year on average, but the initial setup of the new board will require more frequent meetings to get organized, according to the Cameron County Commissioners.

“The initial set up of the new board will require more frequent meetings to get organized and discuss thoughts regarding this fresh new start with both new members and our new director,” Cameron County Commissioners said in a Facebook post.

HOW TO APPLY

Anyone interested in applying for the advisory board should submit a letter of intent by 4 p.m. June 21. The letter of intent can be submitted to the Cameron County Commissioners Office or emailed to alosey@cameroncountypa.com.

The address for the Cameron County Commissioner’s Office is located on 20 East 5th Street in Emporium.