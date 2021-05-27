Cambria woman dies from malfunctioning oil furnace

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 90-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene Tuesday night as a result of a malfunctioning oil furnace.

Rose R. Onorato, of Clearfield Township, died of inhalation of combustion products, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. He ruled the manner of death as accidental.

Lees said her home was being heated by an oil furnace that malfunctioned, causing the entire residence to be filled with soot and combustion products, which ultimately caused her death.

The investigation began once state police were called for a welfare check of Onorato at her home on Dysart Drive around 7 p.m., and they found her in the first-flood living room of her home.

Onorato lived alone, so she was the only one inside the residence.