Cambria woman charged in local serial home burglaries

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) brought a woman into custody after issuing a search warrant on her vehicle.

After a tip from a neighboring county of a robbery that occurred in Indiana County, police arrived at the 200 block of 3rd Street, East Conemaugh Borough. Amanda Griffth, 39, arrived at the residence and was instructed to present her house keys so the children could be directed into the home but she was unable to locate them.

Upon searching her vehicle for her keys, Griffth removed a brown wooden jewelry box from her trunk. An officer examined the jewelry box and found an array of collectible coins which was presumed suspicious.

Police executed a search warrant on Griffth’s vehicle and discovered a business card to a Delaware County jewelry shop among other valuable items. PSP investigated the connection to the jewelry shop and found that Griffth had sold $1,450 worth of stolen goods to the shop.

PSP believes that Griffth was involved in a series of residential burglaries in Indiana, Clearfield, Cambria, Jefferson and Delaware counties. It is also believed that Griffth would pawn these items at the Delaware County jewelry shop in exchange for cash.

Griffth was charged with four felony counts and one misdemeanor and is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.