Cambria Township Police: Ebensburg Walmart closed due to “incident” at store

UPDATE: Cambria Township Police say the store has been cleared, and the store should reopen within the hour.

The nature of the incident is still unclear, and WTAJ will continue to update you on any additional information.

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Walmart in Ebensburg will be closed until further notice, due to an “incident” at the store, Cambria Township Police say.

According to the police’s Facebook page, the store is expected to be closed for “several hours after due to store procedures for reopening.”

Police add they will advise the public once the store has been cleared.

Details are limited at this time, and WTAJ will update you as more information becomes available.