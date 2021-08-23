Cambria Township Fire Company broke ground on 25 year project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After almost 25-years, the Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Company broke ground on their new apparatus bay room in Colver.

This new room is a cumulation to the original design of the building back in the early 90s. The building was designed so that this new bay room will be an official part of the building one day.

The bay room will house the apparatus, additional fire equipment, and an operational area for the breathing air compressor. The room will provide multiple benefits to the fire company. These include faster response times, efficiency in putting back equipment, and greater capacity for emergency vehicle maintenance.

Not only does the fire company gain benefits, but also the community will receive a new addition. Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Company, Geoff Pablic says that the current building will be the new home to a function hall to the community.

“Eventually, the room we’re standing on now will become a social hall,” Pablic said. “A full-time dedicated social hall, which will be set for the community to come in at times and host parties or small events.”

The fire company is appreciative of the community support to the new bay room. The $643,000 project will take six to eight months to complete.