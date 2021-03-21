Cambria Regional Chamber to hold identity theft prevention seminar

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. Cybercriminals shifted away from stealing individual consumers’ information in 2020 to focus on more profitable attacks on businesses. That’s according to a report, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that supports victims of identity crime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year, more than 10 million Americans have their personal information including name, social security number, bank account, or credit card number stolen.

That’s why the Women’s Information Network of the Cambria Regional Chamber is holding an Identity Theft seminar on March 24. The event will be held via Zoom and is presented by Michelle L. Nutter, M.Ed.

The seminar will inform attendees on how to identify tactics used by identity thieves, what steps to take in protecting your identity and personal information, and how to report identity theft.

Registration as well as event information can be found here.