Cambria Heights High School to host annual college fair

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria Heights High School, of Patton, plans on hosting their annual college fair Monday.

The event takes place at the high school’s new auxiliary gym, and this year, the school district announced it’s received more interest than any other year with approximately 45 to 50 participants.

In addition to Cambria Heights, students from Northern Cambria High School were invited to participate in the event, as well.

The school district said what makes this college fair different than most is that it is a student-led event.

