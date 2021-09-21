Cambria Heights, Everett, Hollidaysburg named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three local high schools have recently been named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School along with 10 other schools in Pennsylvania.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are named to exemplary high-performing schools every year across the country. This year, only 325 schools made the list, including only 13 in the entire Commonwealth.

The application for the recognition includes questions about student’s current and past achievements, the school’s academic programs, elective and extracurricular courses and activities, and school-community relations. The 2021 applications asked for specific explanations related to how the school and community responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Everett Area High School, Everett Area School District.

Export Kiski Area South Primary School, Kiski Area School District.

Hershey Hershey Primary Elementary School, Derry Township School District.

Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, Hollidaysburg Area School District.

Newtown Saint Andrew Catholic School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Paoli Saint Norbert Elementary School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Cambria Heights Senior High School, Cambria Heights School District.

Philadelphia Girard Academic Music Program, Philadelphia City School District.

Philadelphia Penn Alexander School, School District of Philadelphia.

Pipersville Tinicum Elementary School, Palisades School District.

Schwenksville Saint Mary Elementary School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Waterford Fort LeBoeuf Senior High School, Fort LeBoeuf School District.

Yardley St Ignatius of Antioch School, Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip while visiting an awardee school, Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois.