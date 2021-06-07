Cambria County Dairy Princess visits first babies born in June

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Dairy Princess Amber Adams paid tribute to National Dairy Month by visiting the first babies born in Cambria County in June.

Twins Olivia and Maya Kordell were born June 1 at 7:30 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to Katelyn and Michael Kordell. Adams gifted the twins a cow plush toy and a copy of the children’s storybook “Good Night, Cow.”

Cambria County Dairy Princess Amber Adams

The card Amber Adams wrote for Olivia and Maya Kordell, the first babies born in Cambria County this June.

The plush toy cow and the storybook “Goofnight, Cow.”

Adams decided to do this act of service after the same was done to her when she was a baby. In 2003, Adams was the first baby born in Blair County and was welcomed by a dairy princess.

Adams is an employee of Vale Wood Farms and said she is enthusiastic about sharing the nutritional benefits of dairy to the residents of Cambria County.