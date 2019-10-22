Cambria County woman’s death now ruled a murder

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 40-year old Nancy Giles went missing in October of last year and her skeletal remains were discovered on a trail in Johnstown. Now police are saying she was murdered.

“Everything feels lonely without her calling me.”

That is Peggy Singer, the mother of Nancy Giles who went missing in October of 2018.

This past May, a man hiking on Sculpture Trail off of Roosevelt Boulevard in Johnstown discovered skeletal remains.

Those remains were ID’d to be Giles, who was 40 when she disappeared.

On Monday, detectives and the coroner’s office announced it is now a homicide investigation.

While it was just announced on Monday, Detective Sergeant Cory Adams says they’ve had that mindset all along.

“I’ll say within days or weeks after she went missing, we started to think this could be a homicide. Now that we finally have that ruling as a homicide, it’ll make our job a little bit easier from this point forward.”

Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, says they are one step closer to bringing closure to Nancy and her family.

“Finding those remains and positively identifying the individual was the start of that process and now we have a ruling as to the cause and manner of death, that’s one more step.”

This is an open investigation and if you know anything about the case, you’re asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department.