Police: Cambria County woman stabs man with two knives after heated argument

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A heated argument turned violent Monday night, resulting in a slew of charges for a Portage woman who allegedly stabbing a man with two kitchen knives.

On Sept. 20 around 8:15 p.m., state police at Ebensburg responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1700 block of Springhill Road in Portage Township.

When police arrived, the man said he was sitting on the couch in the living room when 46-year-old Robyn Huschak started arguing with him over someone else entering the house who she did not want to be there, according to the criminal complaint.

As the man was trying to calm her down, he told police she became “very irritated,” went to the kitchen, and came back to the living room with two kitchen knives.

Huschak allegedly threatened the man to get the other person out of the house, police noted. The man again tried to calm her down, but she stabbed the arm of the couch. So, he got up and tried to restrain her.

In the process of trying to restrain her, Huschak cut his right hand and lower right of his back. She then threw the knives, and the man ran outside to call the police.

Huschak fled the scene after police were called, but she came back and was arrested.

She was arraigned on charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment, simple assault and public drunkenness.

Huschak was released from Cambria County Prison after posting 10 percent of her $10,000 cash bail Tuesday, and her preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 29.