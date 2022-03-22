CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork woman was sentenced Tuesday morning for forcing a boy under the age of 13 to watch her have sex and participate numerous times.

Mugshot of 36-year-old Tracy Gaunt via Cambria County Prison.

Tracy Gaunt, 36, was sentenced to three to 24 months in Cambria County Prison before Judge Tamara Bernstein. She will also be required to register as a sex offender, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. This comes not too long after she had pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 to 36 months for sexually assaulting a child in 2017, as well.

Her husband, 47-year-old James Gaunt, was accused of encouraging the boy to have sex with her. However, his charges were dismissed at the magistrate level. The DA’s office said based on statements from a witness, the Commonwealth did not have probable cause to pursue his charges.

The two were charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors in September 2021 after the boy told South Fork Borough police what happened to him.

Mugshot of 47-year-old James Gaunt who was released from jail in October of 2021.

The boy said that during one of the several sexual assault incidents, Tracy and James forced him to watch them have sex, police noted in the criminal complaint. Tracy asked him to have sex, and after the boy told her no, she hit him with a broom. James then allegedly demanded the child “do as he did.”

The boy said similar instances happened to him on multiple occasions, according to court documents.

Tracy and James were both jailed on Sept. 23, 2021, with bail at 10 percent of $50,000. However, due to charges being withdrawn, James was released on Oct. 28, 2021.