Cambria County woman found dead with gunshot wound identified

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County investigators have ruled a woman’s suspicious death a homicide after her body was found in a vehicle Saturday.

During a press conference Monday, Coroner Jeff Lees and Detective Sergeant Cory Adams revealed that Jaydin Sanderson, 19 of Ferndale was found in the driver’s seat of her father’s sedan slumped over into the passenger side with a gunshot wound to her head. Sanderson’s body had reportedly been in the vehicle for several hours before police located her at the 600 Block of Wood Street in Johnstown.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer declined to comment on possible leads for a suspect but informed that a search warrant has been secured in the case. Neugebauer also urged anyone with information to contact the Johnstown Police Department by anonymously texting “JPD” to 847411 or call the Cambria County Non-Emergency line at (814) 472-2100.

An investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and the Johnstown Police Detective Bureau remains ongoing.

