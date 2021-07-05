Cambria County woman dies in North Carolina shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Cambria County woman was shot in North Carolina by a Clearfield County man and later died from the injuries, police report.

Authorities responded to the incident at a Quality Inn shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2 to find an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

The victim has since been identified as Jacqueline Marie Castel, 54, of Flinton, Pa.

John Randall Landry, 52, of Clearfield County has since been arrested and charged with her death. In addition, served with a fugitive warrant from Fauquier County in Northern Virginia for a felony hit and run.

Screen Image from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office

Currently, Landry is being held with no bond on the murder charge and a $100,000 bond for the fugitive charge. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.