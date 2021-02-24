Cambria County woman charged with tattooing minors

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman is facing charges after police say she tattooed two minors without permission from their parents.

Kayla Ressler, 32, of Northern Cambria reportedly tattooed “814” on the chest of a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl. Police were contacted by the children’s parents about the incident, saying they did not provide consent for the tattoos.

When contacted by police, Ressler admitted to tattooing the individuals and stated she thought that both minors had consent to get them.

Ressler has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of tattooing minors. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 25.