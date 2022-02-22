Cambria County woman charged with cancer fraud scheme

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After several tips, a woman from Lorain Borough faces felony charges after Cambria County Detectives allege she faked cancer for profit.

Following several month-long investigations, 39-year-old Brandi Hammers was hit with charges after reports that said she did not have cancer as she claimed with her fundraising activities.

Back in November, various news reports said Hammers hosted a fundraiser at Stone Bridge Brewing Company in downtown Johnstown that had a big turnout. Tickets cost $42 per person to raise money for what Hammers alleged went toward her battle with “stage 3 stomach cancer.”

Court documents indicate she also had fundraisers on Facebook and a GoFundMe – which raised just over $2,000 – set up that claimed she was diagnosed with cancer by the Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh in June 2021. However, a confidential reporter came forward and told officials this wasn’t the case.

The confidential reporter said a CT scan of Hammers’ stomach in July 2021 was “clear,” meaning there was no sign of lesions or anything cancer-related. Further investigation showed there was no record of Hammers being treated at the Hillman Cancer Center nor was there a claim filed with her health insurance provider.

Another confidential reporter came forward to state police and said they did not believe Hammers had a cancer diagnosis.

After multiple search warrants, investigators found there was no record of Hammers being treated at Hillman Cancer Center, no records of her being diagnosed/treated by Primary Care Providers and Conemaugh Hospital, and no records of cancer treatments/medical claims related to cancer through Hammers’ medical insurance.

As a result, Chief County Detective Kristy Freoni charged Hammers with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and theft by deception.

“It is important that our generous community has faith in the many causes that we support,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. “This ensures that people in need and the many entities that support worthwhile causes are able to effectively raise funds. Decisive action was taken into this matter to ensure that people suffering from disease and illness are able to continue to have successful fundraising campaigns that the public can trust.”