Cambria County woman charged after driving into home, killing resident

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Adams Township Police filed charges against a Summerhill woman after she was driving a vehicle that crashed into a home and killed a resident.

On Oct. 8, emergency crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Ragers Hill Road after a truck, driven by Carly Croyle, crashed into a home. During the crash, the resident sleeping inside the home, Gerald Weyandt Jr., was killed on impact.

“This is a tragedy that was entirely avoidable. This is an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of choosing to drive impaired,” District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Croyle, 23, was charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. Croyle was also charged with misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office.

Croyle’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28, the Cambria County District Attorney’s office will prosecute the case.