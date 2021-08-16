Police: Cambria County woman attacks husband with large knife

Tammy Odonnell, 53, is in jail after allegedly stabbing her husband three times.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Beaverdale woman is behind bars after her husband told police she had stabbed him three times.

Summerhill Township police arrived at the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue Aug. 13 after 53-year-old Tammy Odonnell’s husband reported he had been stabbed, according to charges filed.

The husband told police that Odonnell had stabbed him three times with a large knife – once in the face, once in his leg and once on his left hand – the affidavit notes.

Police note that he did have a small wound on his left hand, a slice on his face and a slide on his thigh.

He said he was napping and woke up around 5 p.m., and his wife was yelling at him. Then, he said he saw a large knife in her hand, and she began to stab him while he was still sitting on the couch.

The husband said he pushed her off of him, grabbed the keys, and ran outside to his vehicle before calling 911.

Odonnell told police she did stab her husband because he was fighting with her. However, she said he had the knife, and she grabbed it from him and fought him off before stabbing him.

Odonnell faces felony assault charges, simple assault, disorderly conduct and terroristic threat charges.

She is in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $75,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 26.