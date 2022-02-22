Cambria County woman accused of punching pregnant nurse

Stephanie Beppler, 29, is accused of several assault cases – one of which included a 22-week pregnant nurse. (via Cambria County Prison)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Northern Cambria woman was charged for a series of alleged assault cases, including one that involved a pregnant nurse.

Stephanie Nicole Beppler, 29, was charged for three separate assault cases that took place in January, according to court documents. Charges were also filed for an assault that took place Monday.

Mugshot of 29-year-old Stephanie Beppler. (via Cambria County Prison)

On Monday, Beppler was in a triage room at the ER in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center when she allegedly punched a nurse in the stomach that is 22-weeks pregnant. The nurse told Northern Cambria police that she was getting a scale when Beppler quickly stood up and “struck her violently in the stomach with a closed fist,” police noted in the criminal complaint. The nurse had to get an ultrasound due to the pain she was feeling in her stomach from being hit.

In January, Beppler was involved in three other separate assault incidents at the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue. In each of the cases, Beppler assaulted her caretakers and damaged items within the residence.

In one instance in January, police said Beppler told officers that she was “going to kill someone” and that she was “not going anywhere” when they tried to arrest her. She also claimed she hit a pregnant woman in the ER before, according to the affidavit.

In the other two instances in January, police noted Beppler said she was assaulting nurses so she would be able to “just go to jail.”

Beppler was arraigned Monday night on aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and harassment charges from the incident that took place in February. A bail was placed at 10 percent of $75,000.

Beppler was also arraigned on charges for the other assault cases.