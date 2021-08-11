Cambria County woman accused of jumping out window half-dressed to escape police

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman is in jail after allegedly jumping out of a window wearing only a bra to escape state police.

Janalle Brink, 39, was in an argument with a man at a home in Reade Township on July 14 when state police arrived at about 7 p.m. in response to the domestic dispute. Police said Brink had several warrants for her arrest and didn’t want to go to jail. Brink was only wearing a swimsuit and wanted to change into other clothing, but jumped out of the bedroom window and onto the porch wearing only a bra, according to the charges filed.

Brink then jumped 10 feet to the ground and ran down Apple Street and along Route 53. Police said there were numerous people, including children, out in their yards at the time. Police found her in the woods across the street and said she almost severed a toe. She was taken to Miner’s Hospital by EMS.

Brink is currently in Cambria County jail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31.