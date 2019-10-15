Cambria County War Memorial honors two veterans

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County War Memorial and Veterans Monument Committee unveiled a new kiosk in the memorial that will allow people to see the stories of two veterans from Cambria County.

The $15,000 kiosk honors the late Sgt. and Iwo Jima flag raiser Mike Strank as well as Seaman John Lipple.

The kiosk will show small clips from larger documentaries about the two and was purchased by the Veterans Monument Committee.

Dale Wick, the owner of WixPix, says it was all about honoring the two men.

“Our goal here is to try and make sure that they never disappear, that we always remember who these people were and how important they were to the fact that we’re free today.”

Next month would have been Sgt. Strank’s 100th birthday, and to honor him, the committee will be showing his full documentary and adding a sheet metal cut-out of the flag-raising in a park about a block from his hometown in Franklin Borough.

Wicks says we owe it to people like Strank who sacrificed their lives.

“This is an important man, we have to remember him. This is the most reproduced image in the history of the world and we ought to acknowledge that in Johnstown and show how much pride we have in our hometown hero Mike Strank.”