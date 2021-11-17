Cambria County Vietnam War Veteran honored at bridge dedication ceremony

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local U.S. Army Veteran in Cambria County was honored at a bridge dedication ceremony Monday for his sacrifices to protect our nation.

The bridge dedication ceremony was held at the Ashville VFW to honor Private First Class Kenneth John Ivory who was killed in action during the

CT 51 of 20201 officially dedicated the bridge carrying Route 1008 over Chest Creek in East Carroll Township, of Cambria County, as the “Kenneth John Ivory Memorial Bridge.”

In attendance was Ivory’s wife, Helen Barlick, who joined the ceremony to pay tribute to her late husband.

“To see so many people come and pay tribute, it’s been over 55 years,” Barlick said. “There’s a lot of beautiful people out here doing their job, bringing things together like this. It’s just amazing.”

Barlick said her husband was a kind man who was badly killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1966.