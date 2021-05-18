Police searching for vehicle theft suspects in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Richland Township are seeking the public’s help in identifying vehicle theft suspects.

Authorities say multiple vehicles on Clayton Drive, and the surrounding area were broken into the morning of May 16. The photographed suspects also stole a vehicle in the same area according to Geistown Borough police who are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects pictured or any information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Richland Township Police Department, through Cambria County 911 at (814) 472-2100.

