WANTED: Cambria County troopers search for five most wanted

Photo of the five most wanted in Cambria County as of Feb. 1 via Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Ebensburg released a lineup of the five most wanted men in Cambria County as of Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Troopers said they are searching for:

  • Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46: wanted for fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment and drug charges
  • Tucker Jordan Weems, 26: wanted for aggrevated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and reckless endangering
  • Thomas R. Rankin, 47: wanted for burglary and related charges
  • Shane Francis Marines, 40: wanted for endangering the welfare of a child and related charges
  • Jamie Carter Bridgers, 39: wanted for simple assault and harassment
Anyone with information should contact troopers at 814-471-6500.

