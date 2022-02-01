Photo of the five most wanted in Cambria County as of Feb. 1 via Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Ebensburg released a lineup of the five most wanted men in Cambria County as of Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Troopers said they are searching for:

Johnnie Ray Weaver , 46: wanted for fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment and drug charges

Tucker Jordan Weems , 26: wanted for aggrevated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and reckless endangering

Thomas R. Rankin , 47: wanted for burglary and related charges

Shane Francis Marines , 40: wanted for endangering the welfare of a child and related charges

Jamie Carter Bridgers, 39: wanted for simple assault and harassment

Anyone with information should contact troopers at 814-471-6500.

