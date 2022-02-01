CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Ebensburg released a lineup of the five most wanted men in Cambria County as of Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Troopers said they are searching for:
- Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46: wanted for fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment and drug charges
- Tucker Jordan Weems, 26: wanted for aggrevated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and reckless endangering
- Thomas R. Rankin, 47: wanted for burglary and related charges
- Shane Francis Marines, 40: wanted for endangering the welfare of a child and related charges
- Jamie Carter Bridgers, 39: wanted for simple assault and harassment
Anyone with information should contact troopers at 814-471-6500.
