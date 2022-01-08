Cambria County trooper arrested following off-duty altercation, state police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trooper is facing charges following an off-duty physical altercation that happened early Saturday in Cambria County, state police say.
Trooper Scott Myers was arrested after the incident, that occurred at a residence in Summerhill Township. He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and simple assault, according to a press release.
Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit filed the charges against Trooper Myers who was then arraigned Saturday afternoon and had unsecured bail set at $30,000.
State Police say that Trooper Myers is currently suspended without pay regarding the criminal charges against him. He has been enlisted with Pennsylvania State Police since June 2008.
