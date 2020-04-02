Cambria County trails remain open for the time being

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority says they will not be closing their trails to the public.

This comes after Governor Tom Wolfe’s stay at home enforcement across the state.

Trail officials say it’s important to be outside and be active every once in a while, as long as you’re abiding by the governor’s orders.

“If you’re out using the trails, make sure you’re walking with the family members that you live with, make sure you’re walking six feet apart and make sure you’re leaving no trace behind,” says Clifford Kitner, Executive Director for the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority.

He says they do have a plan in place if the governor orders the shutdown of state trails.