Cambria County to hold veterans food drive in multiple locations

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg will hold a veterans food drive at Walmart on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the food drive, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village will collect food, paper products, hygiene products, heaters, kitchen items, blankets and electric razors.

In addition to the food drive at Walmart, donations can also be brought to the gallery mall lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmie’s restaurant in Mundys Corne and Stagers in Portage.

Veterans or those who know of a veteran in need of food, blankets or heaters, contact 814-241-6123.