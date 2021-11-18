Cambria County to hold veterans food drive in multiple locations

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg will hold a veterans food drive at Walmart on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At the food drive, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village will collect food, paper products, hygiene products, heaters, kitchen items, blankets and electric razors.
In addition to the food drive at Walmart, donations can also be brought to the gallery mall lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmie’s restaurant in Mundys Corne and Stagers in Portage.
Veterans or those who know of a veteran in need of food, blankets or heaters, contact 814-241-6123.
