Cambria County to conduct sobriety checkpoint this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County DUI Task Force and the District Attorney’s office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint between Sept. 24 and 26.

The checkpoint will be conducted at a predetermined location and will focus on both drug and alcohol-impaired drivers.

The task force has sent out these reminders:

• Don’t drink and drive

• Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking driver)

• Know how prescription medications affect you

• If you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member, or an Uber or Taxi

• If you know someone who is impaired and about to drive, help them find alternate and safe means of

travel – friends don’t let friends drive impaired