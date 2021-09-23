Cambria County to conduct sobriety checkpoint this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County DUI Task Force and the District Attorney’s office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint between Sept. 24 and 26.
The checkpoint will be conducted at a predetermined location and will focus on both drug and alcohol-impaired drivers.
The task force has sent out these reminders:
• Don’t drink and drive
• Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking driver)
• Know how prescription medications affect you
• If you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member, or an Uber or Taxi
• If you know someone who is impaired and about to drive, help them find alternate and safe means of
travel – friends don’t let friends drive impaired
