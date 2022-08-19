INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County teen was killed on impact after crashing with a dump truck in Indiana County, coroner Jerry Overman reported.

The 19-year-old, identified by the coroner as Alivia Renae Chila, of Northern Cambria, was driving south on Route 403 Highway North through Strongstown in Pine Township Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 2:45 p.m.

She reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 422 Highway East. She entered the westbound lane and was hit on the driver’s side by a Mack tri-axle truck.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman reports that she died on impact and the cause of death is blunt force trauma.

A funeral is reportedly planned at Moriconi Funeral Home in Northern Cambria.