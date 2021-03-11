Cambria County taxi robber facing more charges for other crimes

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man that played a role in the robbery of the taxi driver in East Conemaugh last week is now being charged for two more crimes he has committed this year, according to charges filed.

The East Conemaugh Police Department is charging 18-year-old Anthony Petak with four felony counts for his crime believed to be committed between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, and he is facing three minor counts for his crime committed Feb. 23. Both instances are consistent with burglary and theft.

The former of the two crimes occurred at a church where Petak stole a Tabernacle worth nearly $4,000 using an empty gym bag used for donations, according to the criminal complaint. Police noted that the back door was damaged, cabinets were opened and paper was thrown on the floor. They also found that a crucifix that was on the alter and approximately five chalices were stolen.

While police were continuing their investigation, they received an itemized list of stolen items and their totaled value:

A cross worth $250

Medallions worth $83.65

Box of self-lite charcoal worth $36.95

Large crucifix worth $397.95

Cinctures worth $160.00

Tabernacle worth $3,940

Five ciboriums worth $3,300

Hand vacuum worth $40

Blue gym bag worth $20

The total cost of the items comes in at around $8,332.20, which doesn’t include cost of repairs, according to the criminal complaint.

In the latter of the two crimes, video evidence was turned over to the police from Feb. 23 and 24 that showed three men robbing a Dollar General.

According to the criminal complaint, the three entered the store around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23. Two men went to the back storage area and entered the main office where they took two Trac phones and a carton of cigarettes. They walked back out, and the third man was handed the carton of cigarettes to put under his jersey. They left the store, and came back later the same day and stole more cartons of cigarettes.

Two of the males returned Feb. 24, and they found that the main office door had a lock installed on it. They tried to break the lock, but they were unsuccessful and left the store. Police said they found the group to be one juvenile, Petak and Andre Hinton.

Statements were collected March 4, and Petak admitted to committing both of these crimes.

He continues to be confined to Cambria County Prison. Bail for the two additional crimes were both set at 10% of $50,000.

Police did not specify information regarding the juvenile and Hinton at this time.