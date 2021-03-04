Cambria County taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are continuing to investigate the robbery of a taxi driver at gunpoint that took place in East Conemaugh earlier this week by an unknown suspect.
The East Conemaugh Police Department confirmed that this crime took place Tuesday, March 2, at 4 a.m. on 300 block of Oak Street. They report that there was gunfire, but no one was injured.
They suspect that the robbery was premeditated, but not much is known at this time of how much was stolen.
They ask that anyone with more information contact their department at 814-539-9908.