Police: Cambria County shoplifter caught with meth, heroin at Walmart

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after police report he had a cart full of merchandise with price tags taken off and various drugs and drug paraphernalia on him.

On Sept. 26 around 9:45 a.m., 37-year-old Scott Durbin, of Cresson, who Richland police know for shoplifting in the past, was attempting to steal nearly $700 worth of merchandise.

Once police arrived, they noted Durbin also had a crossbow that he had taken apart and removed from the packaging, according to charges filed.

While handcuffed, police said they found five to six bundles of heroin along with single stamp bags that were packaged for sale in Durbin’s possession. He also allegedly had a large amount of meth in a plastic bag in his right pocket.

Additionally, police found a small amount of weed in a knife holder in his belt as well as a glass pipe in his left pocket along with $73 cash.

Walmart is seeking restitution for $278 for the crossbow that could no longer be offered for sale.