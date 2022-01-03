Cambria County sheriff officially sworn into position

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Humbled and honored, the new Cambria County sheriff was officially sworn into his position Monday.

At one of the many swearing-in ceremonies across the state today, Don Robertson took the oath – officially moving from “acting” to “sheriff.”

Robertson is succeeding the late Bob Kolar who served in the position for over 20 years.

“Law enforcement, in general, faces a lot of challenges, and we’re part of it,” Robertson said.

Part of those challenges includes the public’s trust toward officers.

“There’s some things out there, obviously national,” he said. “The way police officers are vilified by the national news media nowadays, it makes it difficult for all law enforcement to do their job.”

Robertson said the office is looking forward and is ready to face the challenges 2022 will bring.

Nearly a dozen sheriff deputies were also sworn in.