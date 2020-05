CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Sheriff Bob Kolar has passed away on May 6, 2020.

Sheriff Kolar served Cambria County since 1998 and has become a loved, well-known figure across the county.

He is survived by his son Bob Jr, daughter-in-law Heather, and his 3 beloved grandchildren, Autumn, Gavin, and Brooke who were his world.