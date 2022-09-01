CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four local schools are receiving their share of $158,200 through a federal program designed to provide fruits and vegetables to students.

“Whether it’s promoting literacy by bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Cambria County, or voting for school funding for programs like this, I’ve always supported our students and schools in Harrisburg,” state Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) said. “Education is the best way to make sure our region can grow and compete in the marketplace and making sure our students have the nutrition they need to be healthy and strong is a part of that.”

It’s reported the funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. Schools that were locally awarded grants include:

Conemaugh Valley School District, Conemaugh Valley Elementary School: $27,720

Ferndale Area School District, Ferndale Elementary School: $23,800

Greater Johnstown School District, Greater Johnstown Elementary School: $78,960

Greater Johnstown School District, Greater Johnstown Middle School: $27,720

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Burns’ office said a 2022-23 grant recipients list is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s School Nutrition Programs website. The program’s goals are to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expand the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increase fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students’ present and future health. It was implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004.